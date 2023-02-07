News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
10
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
6
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
10
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
6
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07 | 10:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
The banks in Lebanon started on Tuesday an open-ended strike, which will go on until satisfactory results are seen.
However, according to banking sources, the goal is to deliver banks' voice to officials rather than to disrupt people's businesses and paralyze the country.
The ATMs will still be available, even though all the branches will be closed. Additionally, the public administrations will handle some urgent operations like opening import credits, conducting necessary transactions, and receiving transfers from overseas made in US dollars.
What prompted the banking sector to go on strike?
The most prominent reasons are the judicial decisions against banks, especially the recent ruling issued by the Court of Cassation, which rejected the cheques as a means of payment to one of the depositors and imposed payment only by cash.
This is something that banks view as "discretionary," which prompts them to treat depositors the same way and cease taking cheques as a form of loan repayment.
Furthermore, banks called for approving the Capital Control Law and the Banking Restructuring Law as solutions.
On the other hand, they denounced the summons issued by Judge Ghada Aoun, in which she compelled four banks to lift the banking secrecy on several accounts, with retroactive effect, on charges of money laundering.
Thus, banks considered disclosing this information violates the Banking Secrecy Law, calling for a Banking Secrecy Law with retroactive effect.
However, a delegation from the Association of Banks discussed these issues with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who promised to follow them up with the competent authorities.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
Banks
Banking
Sector
Finance
Economy
Deposit
Depositor
Money
Cash
USD
Next
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
Here is what you should do during an earthquake
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-21
“Large depositors” file lawsuits in UK, France and US against Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-21
“Large depositors” file lawsuits in UK, France and US against Lebanese banks
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-09
Recent developments in Lebanon's banking sector
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-09
Recent developments in Lebanon's banking sector
0
World
2022-12-17
US court decision paves way for depositor case against Lebanese bank
World
2022-12-17
US court decision paves way for depositor case against Lebanese bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Positive political steps can curb soaring exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Positive political steps can curb soaring exchange rate
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:07
Obstacles prevent Syria's earthquake response
News Bulletin Reports
08:07
Obstacles prevent Syria's earthquake response
0
News Bulletin Reports
06:57
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
06:57
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-06
Here is what you should do during an earthquake
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-06
Here is what you should do during an earthquake
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:00
Lawsuits are only way to recover money: European Observatory
Lebanon News
10:00
Lawsuits are only way to recover money: European Observatory
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians
Middle East
2023-02-06
Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Two Lebanese expats still under the rubble in Turkey: Foreign Affairs
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Two Lebanese expats still under the rubble in Turkey: Foreign Affairs
0
Sports
2023-02-03
Abdul-Jabbar to attend Lakers games as LeBron closes on record
Sports
2023-02-03
Abdul-Jabbar to attend Lakers games as LeBron closes on record
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
06:57
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
06:57
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
3
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets
4
Lebanon News
05:33
Lebanon opens up airports, ports for aid to Syria
Lebanon News
05:33
Lebanon opens up airports, ports for aid to Syria
5
Lebanon Economy
03:02
Price of gasoline drops slightly
Lebanon Economy
03:02
Price of gasoline drops slightly
6
Middle East
09:32
Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement
Middle East
09:32
Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement
7
Lebanon News
11:53
Children at risk as Lebanon rejects civil marriages: report
Lebanon News
11:53
Children at risk as Lebanon rejects civil marriages: report
8
Sports
04:32
Former Newcastle winger Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble
Sports
04:32
Former Newcastle winger Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store