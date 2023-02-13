Ambassadors of countries participating in Paris meeting brief officials on conclusions

Between Ain al-Tineh and the government Serail, representatives of the five countries traveled to convey the outcomes of the Parisian meeting.



The ambassadors of France, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt attended. At the same time, the Chargé d'Affaires represented the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to the presence of its ambassador in Riyadh.



The messages were clear:

The Lebanese political parties must hasten to elect a president for the republic and start reforms to save Lebanon. Then real support for the country begins. The international community cannot reform a nation unless its leaders do so.

Not electing a president will lead to a review of relations with Lebanon.



According to LBCI's information, the five parties do not concede the characteristics of a sovereign president befitting Lebanon, as their goal is to push for the election of a president who will reform the situation and not lead it to a further collapse. Moreover, the outcomes of the Paris meeting carry warnings to those who obstruct the presidential election.



According to the information, these and other messages will be placed at the disposal of Lebanese diplomacy on Wednesday during a visit by ambassadors to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.