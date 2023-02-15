The latest on the payments of the customs duty

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-15 | 12:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The latest on the payments of the customs duty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
The latest on the payments of the customs duty

From Wednesday, February 15, 2022, you must pay a minimum of 75 percent of the customs duty you owe in cash and a maximum of 25 percent if you are the owner of an oil-importing company, a dealer in new or used tourist vehicles, or a dealer in mobile devices.

Before this date, 100 percent of the fees were paid from the company's account to the customs account at the Banque du Liban (BDL) through the companies' funds trapped in the bank.

Therefore, as a trader in one of these three sectors, you have to carry the cash with you and go to BDL to do the following scenario:

First, in the fuel sector, the daily need of the local gasoline market is 10 million liters, equivalent to 500 thousand tanks. Its fees and taxes amount to roughly 70 billion Lebanese pounds.

For example, under the new decision, the trader must carry cash totaling over 52 billion and 500 million Lebanese pounds (equivalent to 70 percent).

Moreover, the companies that buy from importers will be directly affected because some clients who previously used to pay the importer once every one to two weeks must now make daily payments.

Second, the citizen will feel the decision's consequences more quickly in the automobile sector.

Previously, the traders used to collect payment from the client for the cost of the commodity in two different ways: cash and bank check, which they would then transfer into the customs account.

Right now, the trader will have to collect the entire sum in cash, and some may decide to raise the price of commodities to get the money they need to pay BDL.

However, ministerial sources said the traders were carrying large sums of cash to the banks to convert them on Sayrafa, confirming that the pretext of security is unrealistic.

These sources also claimed that the decision must be implemented to take the enormous monetary mass from the market.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

Customs

Traders

Dealers

Company

Fuel

Vehicle

LBCI Next
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
Can earthquake diplomacy alter Syrian-Arab relations?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-04

Lebanon asks Omani Oil Company to delay Iraqi fuel shipment

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-13

Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-06

Lebanon fuel prices see slight increase

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:20

Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-13

Can earthquake diplomacy alter Syrian-Arab relations?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-13

Ambassadors of countries participating in Paris meeting brief officials on conclusions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13

Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report

LBCI
World
10:16

Pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported no power in engines

LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app