Hezbollah, Amal stall presidential elections in a situation worse than 2014

At that time, it was possible to understand Hezbollah's position and its moral commitment to its ally, General Michel Aoun, as its only candidate for the presidency. At that time, Aoun headed Parliament's largest parliamentary and Christian bloc.



Today, it is true that Amal and Hezbollah agree on one candidate, former MP Suleiman Frangieh; however, none of the other parties agreed with them on this nomination, especially the other Christian blocs and parties, whether they were allies or opponents.



Besides the political conditions, the country is witnessing one of the most unprecedented crises of its history.



Which president does the Amal-Hezbollah duo insist on? With what program and plan to save the country? How long can the two parties be patient in their stalling? Are they counting on the impatience of other powers to impose their candidate?



Can the monetary situation with the dollar exceeding 80 thousand Lira and the complete collapse of the national currency help the two parties push forward their preferred candidate?



In the presidential vacuum of 2014, the currency and the banking sector were acceptable, overcoming bumps through financial engineering, and the central bank had a reserve of more than 40 billion dollars. While today there are no banks or engineering, and the reserves have evaporated.



The judiciary situation is similar, with judicial ch

