LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-20 | 11:11
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out
0min
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out

A car belonging to LBCI was stolen on Saturday from Jbeil Mastita, just like thousands of cars that were stolen or subjected to attempted theft in the previous period, with the economic meltdown in Lebanon.

The thief drove the car for about 13 minutes near the place until he found his way to the coastal highway from Jbeil to Beirut at 5:14 AM.

He then continued his way until he reached the Cola roundabout in Beirut, where the GPS tracking device in the car recorded the last update of its location at 5:38 AM on Saturday.

Security forces launched investigations immediately and found the car later on Monday morning wholly burnt.
 
 
 
 
 
 

