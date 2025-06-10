News
PM Salam meets French Envoy Le Drian to discuss regional developments and bilateral ties
Lebanon News
10-06-2025 | 08:30
PM Salam meets French Envoy Le Drian to discuss regional developments and bilateral ties
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, accompanied by French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro.
They discussed current political and economic developments, the situation in the South in light of ongoing Israeli aggressions against Lebanon, and bilateral relations between the two countries.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Prime Minister
Nawaf Salam
France
