PM Salam meets French Envoy Le Drian to discuss regional developments and bilateral ties

10-06-2025 | 08:30
PM Salam meets French Envoy Le Drian to discuss regional developments and bilateral ties
PM Salam meets French Envoy Le Drian to discuss regional developments and bilateral ties

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, accompanied by French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro. 

They discussed current political and economic developments, the situation in the South in light of ongoing Israeli aggressions against Lebanon, and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

France

PM Salam condemns attacks on UNIFIL, urges action
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Jordan for summit talks
