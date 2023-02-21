What to do during an earthquake?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-21
High views
What to do during an earthquake?
What to do during an earthquake?

After Monday’s earthquake, a large number of Lebanese people took to the streets out of fear.

However, this is not useful because there are quick steps that can highly protect you.

If you are at home or at work, or in any indoor place and you are not able to go somewhere safe, you should get away from glass or anything that can fall.

To protect yourself, get down on your knees immediately under a table or any solid thing you can grip and cover your head and neck with your hands. 

Additionally, if you are sleeping in bed, stay there and cover your head with the pillow and wait for the quake to stop.

The same thing goes for persons with disabilities, as it is better to lock your wheelchair to be stable on the ground and protect your head in any way.

If you are on the ground floor and able to go outside quickly, you should be careful of your surroundings, such as walls or buildings, because it is better to stay inside in that case.

As for the ones driving, you should park your car in a safe and spacious place, far from buildings or billboards, or even a power pole.

In case you are outside your home, you should stay far away from the sea, gas stations, and any building or site from which solids can fall, once you feel a quake. 

Furthermore, if you are in a stadium or theater, stay in your seat; cover your head and your neck in any way until the earthquake stops.

If you follow these steps, you can save your own and others’ lives as well.
 

