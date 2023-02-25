Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand

2023-02-25 | 15:37
Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand
2min
Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand

The Lebanese national basketball team faced a tough loss against the Philippines on Friday in Manila, leaving the team with little time to rest after their journey from Beirut. The fatigue was evident on the young players, who didn't have enough time to recover from the long journey and the time difference that turned night into day. Some of the players even slept on the bus between the hotel and the airport.

The team's next stop is New Zealand, where they will face an 18-hour journey with a long layover in Hong Kong for around six hours. There are no direct flights from Manila to Auckland, which means that the team will have to endure a long and exhausting journey. The match is scheduled for Monday in Wellington, which is a one-hour flight from the New Zealand capital, Auckland. The time difference between Beirut and Manila was six hours, but it will be 11 hours in New Zealand.

Despite the travel fatigue, the young players are giving their all on the court and representing Lebanon with pride. The FIBA World Cup qualifiers are important for Lebanon, despite already securing a spot in the upcoming tournament. The team has faced several challenges in the past, including injuries and financial struggles, but they remain determined to represent their country on the international stage.
 
The Lebanese team will be hoping to finish their campaign on a high note and end the month of February with a win.

In summary, although the Lebanese team had already secured their spot in the FIBA World Cup before their match against the Philippines, they were unable to contain their opponents' impressive offense and suffered a defeat. However, the team will have another chance to end their qualifying campaign on a positive note in their upcoming game against New Zealand.
 
 

