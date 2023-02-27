Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27 | 11:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world

Lebanon's General Security announced that passport applications will be processed starting March 6, 2023, with prices remaining the same. However, Lebanese expats are up in arms about the high fees they must pay for their passports abroad, which are much higher than those in Lebanon when converted to US dollars.

A Lebanese expat living in Montreal complained about the high cost of passports, which is CAD 720 ($570 USD) for 10-year validity. 

And from France, too, an expatriate girl who renewed her passport a few days ago and paid 528 euros, described it as the most expensive passport in the world.

However, LBCI learned that the high cost of passports abroad is due to a decision issued in November 2021 by the Ministries of Finance and Foreign Affairs, which stipulated raising all consular fees to cover the expenses of diplomatic missions in light of the economic crisis.

The price of the passport, after its increase, is the same in all countries, but it certainly varies according to the country’s currency.

Thus, in the United States, for example, the price of a biometric passport for adults for ten years is $600.

In Canada, a ten-year passport costs 720 Canadian dollars.

In European countries, the price ten-year passport is 528 euros, while in Arab countries, specifically in the Emirates, the ten-year passport costs 2210 dirhams.

These prices are for renewing biometric passports, as for expatriates who have old passports, it was renewed only for five years, and its price was $300, or its equivalent in other currencies.

Moreover, every expatriate who wants to renew the electronic biometric passport cannot do so abroad, but exclusively in Lebanon, because it requires his personal fingerprint.

Lebanese expats are already struggling with the economic crisis, and the high cost of passports is adding to their financial burden.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Passport

Fees

Lebanon

Lebanese

Expatriate

LBCI Next
Lebanese students carry outdated textbooks in their backpacks
Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-23

US reduces reciprocity visa fees for Lebanese passport holders

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Lebanese passport ranked among least powerful in 2023

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

Bou Habib honors 6 Lebanese expatriates in Washington, USA

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Cabinet postpones decision on public sector productivity allowance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Education Ministry offers daily transportation allowance to teachers, but strikes continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:26

Lebanese students carry outdated textbooks in their backpacks

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-01

Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury

LBCI
World
2023-01-26

Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-30

Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app