Trump tells Israel 'do not drop those bombs' on Iran

Middle East News
24-06-2025 | 07:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump tells Israel &#39;do not drop those bombs&#39; on Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump tells Israel 'do not drop those bombs' on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump told Israel Tuesday, "Do not drop those bombs" on Iran, hours after he had said a ceasefire between the two arch-foes had taken effect.

"ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!"

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Donald Trump

Israel

Bombs

Iran

LBCI Next
Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump
Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

Trump on Iran strikes: 'I may do it, I may not do it'

LBCI
Middle East News
06:21

Iran tells Qatar attack on US airbase 'not action' against Doha

LBCI
World News
2025-06-15

Trump tells ABC 'it's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Netanyahu says Israel's strikes on Iran have 'clear support' of Trump

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:28

China says supports Iran in achieving a 'genuine ceasefire'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Iran says to start rebuilding homes, facilities damaged in Israel strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
10:06

Iran president says will respect ceasefire if Israel does

LBCI
Middle East News
09:14

Iran Guards say arrest European accused of spying on 'military' sites

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:57

Oman Air stops flights to and from four cities around the Gulf

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
05:19

Algeria prosecution seeks 10 years jail for writer Sansal on appeal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Explosions heard over Qatar capital of Doha: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Israeli army says targeted 'Hezbollah rocket sites' north of Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:46

Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
11:54

Qatar suspends air traffic as precautionary measure: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
14:57

Oman Air stops flights to and from four cities around the Gulf

LBCI
Middle East News
13:00

Missile operation 'Annunciation of Victory' launched against US bases in Iraq and Qatar: Iran's Tasnim news agency

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Israeli airstrikes target multiple forested and mountainous areas north of Litani River—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More