Thirty-two teams qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28 | 10:45
High views
1min
Thirty-two teams qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup

With the conclusion of the sixth and final window of the qualifying rounds for the Basketball World Cup, the picture of the 32 teams that have qualified for the tournament, which will be hosted starting from August 25th, has been completed. The teams that have qualified are as follows:

From the Asia and Oceania region, eight teams have qualified, including Lebanon, the Philippines, Japan, China, Iran, Jordan, Australia, and New Zealand.

From the North and South America region, seven teams have qualified, including the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Mexico, and Brazil.

From Europe, the most prominent continent in basketball, 12 teams have qualified for the World Cup, including reigning champions Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania, Slovenia, Finland, Latvia, and Georgia.

From Africa, five teams have qualified for the World Cup, including Egypt, South Sudan, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, and Angola.

The most notable absentees from the tournament are Argentina, the reigning runners-up, who have failed to qualify for the first time since 1982, and Russia, who have been disqualified due to the war in Ukraine.

