Thirty-two teams qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup

From the Asia and Oceania region, eight teams have qualified, including Lebanon, the Philippines, Japan, China, Iran, Jordan, Australia, and New Zealand.



From the North and South America region, seven teams have qualified, including the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Mexico, and Brazil.



From Europe, the most prominent continent in basketball, 12 teams have qualified for the World Cup, including reigning champions Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania, Slovenia, Finland, Latvia, and Georgia.



From Africa, five teams have qualified for the World Cup, including Egypt, South Sudan, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, and Angola.



The most notable absentees from the tournament are Argentina, the reigning runners-up, who have failed to qualify for the first time since 1982, and Russia, who have been disqualified due to the war in Ukraine.