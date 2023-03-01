General Abbas Ibrahim: From soldier to negotiator

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01 | 10:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
General Abbas Ibrahim: From soldier to negotiator
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
General Abbas Ibrahim: From soldier to negotiator

On September 4, 1980, in the midst of war and militia rule, Abbas Ibrahim, in his twenties, joined the Military Academy and chose the state over non-state actors. Ibrahim served as any officer would, but his name came to public attention when he moved around the divided city of Beirut and other areas in 1989.

He acted as a personal guard for the special envoy of the League of Arab States, Lakhdar Brahimi, who negotiated the Taif Agreement, and later as a personal guard for President Elias Hrawi and Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, but for less than a year.
Officer Ibrahim stamped his authority in protecting personalities and took on sensitive positions in the military and its intelligence, including the position of Assistant Director of Intelligence, Head of the Anti-Terrorism and Espionage Division, and Head of the South Branch of Intelligence.

The security situation was precarious, with Israel as the enemy, Palestinian refugee camps, various resistance groups, and international forces spread across the land. However, Ibrahim won the confidence of Palestinian factions and international forces without losing the trust of the resistance, especially Hezbollah. He became a peacemaker among factions and a mediator in prisoner exchanges with Israel, preparing for the adoption of Resolution 1701, which ended the July 2006 war.

In 2011, the life of the Lebanese officer changed when the government of Najib Mikati appointed him as the Director-General of General Security. Since then, he has become a man of tough missions.

As terrorism occupied the heights of the eastern mountain range, the Nusra Front and ISIS negotiated for the release of Lebanese and Arab civilians, military personnel, and religious figures.

The case of A'zaz: 2012-2013
Military personnel kidnapped by the Nusra Front and ISIS: 2014
Kidnapping of nuns in Maaloula: 2013-2014

Ibrahim's ability to gain trust turned him into a tough, secretive, and calm negotiator. He also succeeded in securing the release of Arab, American, and Canadian citizens who were kidnapped in Iraq or Syria by terrorist organizations.

His ability convinced even Iran to release Nizar Zakka, the Lebanese-American, from its prisons in 2019.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

Soldier

Army

General Security

Politics

LBCI Next
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-24

Lebanese Army seizes drugs, ammunition during raid in Bekaa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-19

Will mandate of Lebanon General Security chief be extended?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-17

Three Lebanese soldiers killed after raid on drug smugglers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-13

Regional constraints affect Lebanese politics: Amin Salam

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:12

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28

Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-30

Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-27

Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:28

Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
09:05

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:12

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

LBCI
World
08:55

Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
World
07:51

UK house prices fall by most since 2012, mortgage approvals drop

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app