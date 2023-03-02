Judge Aoun must comply with Oweidat’s temporary suspension decision

A group of lawyers supporting Judge Aoun gathered outside the prosecutor general's office, encouraging her to continue pursuing cases related to the banks. In her memorandum, Judge Aoun stated that as long as the appeal court has not accepted her complaints, she cannot stop reviewing the files related to the banks, especially since the court is not complete and not meeting.



Judge Oweidat will review the memorandum and act accordingly, with sources confirming that Judge Aoun must comply with the temporary suspension decision. President of the Supreme Judicial Council Judge Suhail Abboud has also reviewed the memorandum.



Sources suggest that Judge Aoun will currently refrain from any work on cases related to bank disputes, waiting for Oweidat's response. The developments related to this issue will be discussed in the General Assembly of the Association of Banks on Friday, where a final decision will be made on the fate of the suspended strike, whether to resume it or lift it altogether.



Banking sources express concern that the decision's image is still unclear, awaiting discussions. They also fear the lawsuit scheduled for March 16th, which targets several banks and not just the Central Bank of Lebanon and its governor.