Judge Aoun must comply with Oweidat's temporary suspension decision
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02 | 09:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Judge Aoun must comply with Oweidat’s temporary suspension decision
Judge Ghassan Oweidat has sent a letter to Judge Ghada Aoun requesting that she temporarily suspend investigations into several banks until a decision is made regarding the state's prosecution case against them. Judge Aoun visited the Palace of Justice to present a memorandum to Oweidat explaining her position on his decision.
A group of lawyers supporting Judge Aoun gathered outside the prosecutor general's office, encouraging her to continue pursuing cases related to the banks. In her memorandum, Judge Aoun stated that as long as the appeal court has not accepted her complaints, she cannot stop reviewing the files related to the banks, especially since the court is not complete and not meeting.
Judge Oweidat will review the memorandum and act accordingly, with sources confirming that Judge Aoun must comply with the temporary suspension decision. President of the Supreme Judicial Council Judge Suhail Abboud has also reviewed the memorandum.
Sources suggest that Judge Aoun will currently refrain from any work on cases related to bank disputes, waiting for Oweidat's response. The developments related to this issue will be discussed in the General Assembly of the Association of Banks on Friday, where a final decision will be made on the fate of the suspended strike, whether to resume it or lift it altogether.
Banking sources express concern that the decision's image is still unclear, awaiting discussions. They also fear the lawsuit scheduled for March 16th, which targets several banks and not just the Central Bank of Lebanon and its governor.
Lebanon
Temporary
Suspension
Decision
Judge
Ghassan Oweidat
Suhail Abboud
