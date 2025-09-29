Lebanese Parliament approves extra budget for public sector pensions and joins UN biodiversity pact

Lebanon News
29-09-2025 | 06:46
High views
Lebanese Parliament approves extra budget for public sector pensions and joins UN biodiversity pact
Lebanese Parliament approves extra budget for public sector pensions and joins UN biodiversity pact

Lebanon’s Parliament on Monday approved an urgent draft law, outlined in Decree No. 936, to open an additional credit of LBP 2,350 billion in the 2025 state budget to cover public sector pensions and provide LBP 12 million payment to retired government employees.

Lawmakers also passed a draft law in Decree No. 963 authorizing the government to join the United Nations agreement on biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction, further aligning Lebanon with international environmental commitments.

