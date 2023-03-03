Lebanese supermarkets rely on parallel exchange rate despite benefitting from Sayrafa

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03 | 05:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese supermarkets rely on parallel exchange rate despite benefitting from Sayrafa
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese supermarkets rely on parallel exchange rate despite benefitting from Sayrafa

Supermarkets in Lebanon are expected to benefit from the Sayrafa exchange rate of 10 billion Lebanese pounds per month. However, in reality, they rely on the black market exchange rate for pricing, which means they can make initial profit from the difference between the Sayrafa exchange rate, currently at 70,000 Lebanese pounds per dollar, and the parallel market exchange rate, currently at around 80,000 Lebanese pounds per dollar.

This means that the profit margin between the two exchange rates is 10,000 Lebanese pounds.

According to observers of the Sayrafa exchange platform, it was expected that supermarkets would also be excluded from benefiting from the Sayrafa exchange rate, as was the case with fuel import companies. 

Fuel is the only commodity that follows the black market rate, whether it rises or falls. Supermarkets make profits by pricing according to the black-market exchange rate, and their prices do not decrease if the Sayrafa exchange rate drops or increases.

Moreover, there is no control over profit margins, whether in dollars or Lebanese pounds, which is evident in the multiple prices for the same commodity in various supermarkets.

Nabil Fahd, head of the Supermarket Owners Syndicate, said that the talk of supermarkets benefiting from the Sayrafa exchange rate is exaggerated. The 10 billion Lebanese pounds per month represents only a small percentage of the daily financial activity in supermarkets. The daily financial activity in major supermarkets reaches 3 billion Lebanese pounds, and in some of the larger chains, it reaches hundreds of thousands of dollars daily. 

It is worth noting that in a previous instance, some supermarkets deposited money in banks to benefit from the Sayrafa exchange rate, but the money was returned to them without any benefit.

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Supermarket

Rely

Parallel

Exchange

Rate

Benefitting

Sayrafa

Currency

Devaluation

Crisis

LBCI Next
Labor minister acts as end-of-service compensation plummets due to currency devaluation
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-07

Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01

BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:36

Labor minister acts as end-of-service compensation plummets due to currency devaluation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates

LBCI
Variety
09:34

Georges Hobeika's latest collection stuns Paris Fashion Week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East
06:39

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6 percent

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-30

Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:45

Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:13

Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report

LBCI
Sports
08:58

Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app