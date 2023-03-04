EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills

EDL confirmed that it had sent several letters to Banque du Liban and requested its commitment to the Sayrafa rate plus 20 percent based on the date of issuing, revealing that it was awaiting answers from the EDL.



The institution stated that the new electricity tariff is less expensive for the citizen compared to private generators and that the success of the national emergency plan for the electricity sector, including improving collection based on the new tariff and removing encroachments on the electrical network, would achieve one of the goals of this plan, which is enhancing and increasing hours of power supply at a later stage.