EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-04 | 11:01
High views
Share
Share
1
min
EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills
Electricité du Liban has announced that for the current bills that it has issued or that will be issued for November and December of 2022, the exchange is based on Sayrafa’s older rate of 43,600 LBP plus 20 percent, i.e., 52,320 LBP, and not according to the current Sayrafa exchange rate.
EDL confirmed that it had sent several letters to Banque du Liban and requested its commitment to the Sayrafa rate plus 20 percent based on the date of issuing, revealing that it was awaiting answers from the EDL.
The institution stated that the new electricity tariff is less expensive for the citizen compared to private generators and that the success of the national emergency plan for the electricity sector, including improving collection based on the new tariff and removing encroachments on the electrical network, would achieve one of the goals of this plan, which is enhancing and increasing hours of power supply at a later stage.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Electricité du Liban
Bills
Exchange
Rate
Tariffs
Sayrafa
Electricity
Lebanon
Banque Du Liban
