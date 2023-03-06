Public education sector overstaffed, in need of new talents

Imagine a situation where there is a teacher for every eight students. Yet, a private school has a teacher for roughly 14 students.

Yet, the private education model remains to be the most successful.

By solving this issue, more incentives will be made available to fewer teachers.

The Educational Center for Research and Development addressed the issue, confirming in a research that certain teachers are no longer appropriate for public schools due to health, physical, mental, or psychological issues.

A political decision is required to resolve this problem, to make those who are no longer competent to teach quit, and to reopen the door for the appointment of talented youth, restoring trust in public education.

The report also revealed that contracting in official schools remains an issue. Certain schools consistently have more teachers than they need for various reasons.

The World Bank also recommended in one of its reports that the official education sector embarks on a reformist agenda, placing students at the center of solving the problems of this sector and giving priority in exchange for quality of education for all, without compromising the security and wellbeing of teachers and educational staff.

Since the negotiations came to a standstill despite the start of the third month of the strike, education now requires a firm decision that sustains and restores the official education sector.