Public education sector overstaffed, in need of new talents

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06 | 08:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Public education sector overstaffed, in need of new talents
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Public education sector overstaffed, in need of new talents

The large number of teachers compared to the number of schools and students is one of the main issues facing the public education system.

Imagine a situation where there is a teacher for every eight students. Yet, a private school has a teacher for roughly 14 students.
 
Yet, the private education model remains to be the most successful.
 
By solving this issue, more incentives will be made available to fewer teachers.
 
The Educational Center for Research and Development addressed the issue, confirming in a research that certain teachers are no longer appropriate for public schools due to health, physical, mental, or psychological issues.
 
A political decision is required to resolve this problem, to make those who are no longer competent to teach quit, and to reopen the door for the appointment of talented youth, restoring trust in public education.
 
The report also revealed that contracting in official schools remains an issue. Certain schools consistently have more teachers than they need for various reasons.
 
The World Bank also recommended in one of its reports that the official education sector embarks on a reformist agenda, placing students at the center of solving the problems of this sector and giving priority in exchange for quality of education for all, without compromising the security and wellbeing of teachers and educational staff.
 
Since the negotiations came to a standstill despite the start of the third month of the strike, education now requires a firm decision that sustains and restores the official education sector.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Education

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases to collect payments directly from patients
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02

Lebanon's education sector struggles with finding shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-28

Public education in Lebanon at risk: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-16

No end in sight for Lebanon's education crisis: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-06

Lebanon's educational institutions close due to weather conditions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:40

The need for fast-track services at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:33

MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency

LBCI
Middle East
10:19

Turkey summons US envoy over top general's Syria visit

LBCI
World
07:52

Pollution returns to northern China as industrial activities rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-04

EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app