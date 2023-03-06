Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06 | 09:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering

On March 15th, the first investigating judge in Beirut, Judge Charbel Abu Samra, has scheduled a hearing to question the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, and his brother Raja, as well as his assistant Marianne El-Houeik, on charges of embezzlement, money laundering, illegal enrichment, and tax evasion, according to a statement from the public prosecutor's office.

A judicial source has confirmed to Agence France-Presse that summonses have been sent to the three individuals to appear for questioning.

However, sources close to Salameh have stated that he has not yet been informed of the date for the questioning, and when he is informed, he will act accordingly. The sources also noted that anything is possible, including Salameh appearing before the judge.

This legal development comes as the Central Bank intervenes in the market in an attempt to control the exchange rate of the black market dollar.

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Central Bank

Governor

Riad Salemeh

Questioning

Charges

Embezzlement

Money Laundering

Economy

Government

Politics

LBCI Next
Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases to collect payments directly from patients
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-01

In Egypt, government and poor struggle with troubled economy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:40

The need for fast-track services at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:33

MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:25

Public education sector overstaffed, in need of new talents

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency

LBCI
Middle East
10:19

Turkey summons US envoy over top general's Syria visit

LBCI
World
07:52

Pollution returns to northern China as industrial activities rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-04

EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app