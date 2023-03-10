Siamak Namazi: American citizen held captive in Iran calls for release

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-10 | 11:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Siamak Namazi: American citizen held captive in Iran calls for release
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Siamak Namazi: American citizen held captive in Iran calls for release

Siamak Namazi is an Iranian-American citizen held captive in Iran since 2015 on espionage-related charges. 

Namazi spoke to the US channel CNN during a phone call from inside Evin Prison in Tehran on Thursday in an unprecedented move to urge for his release. 

Before the conversation ended, he sent US President Joe Biden a tearful message: "I implore you, sir, to put the lives and liberty of innocent Americans above all the politics involved." 

However, how did this call occur, particularly given that it was made with a US channel and took place inside a Tehran prison? 

According to some Iranian observers, this call came as an Iranian pressure on the US to make the negotiations on releasing the three American detainees in Iranian prisons successful.

Their release will not be for free, and the American NBC channel revealed that the price would be the release of billions of dollars of Iranian funds seized in South Korea due to US sanctions. 

Following this call, the White House spokesperson confirmed to CNN that "Iran's unjust imprisonment of US citizens and their use as political leverage is outrageous and inhumane. "

The spokesperson added that her country will always defend the rights of its unjustly detained citizens abroad, including Siamak Namazi. 

As for Iran, according to CNN, it is still waiting for a response from its foreign ministry regarding the call. 

Iranian spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, confirmed weeks ago that his country had expressed its readiness to begin the issue of exchanging prisoners from a humanitarian perspective without conditions. 

Will Namazi and the other Americans be released soon?
 
 
 

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

US

Iran

Prison

LBCI Next
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-16

The US and Iran are holding indirect talks on a possible prisoner exchange, with the help of the UK and Qatar, sources say

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-05

Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-14

Iran pushes global list of imprisoned journalists to record high

LBCI
World
03:05

US sanctions China-based network accused of supplying Iran drone maker

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:19

World Bank officials discuss infrastructure projects with Hamieh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

From tensions to diplomacy: The Saudi-Iranian relationship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Decades later, French judiciary seeks leads in 1983 Beirut barracks bombing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:27

Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-06

Al-Jazeera raises case of journalist Abu Aqleh to International Criminal Court

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Mass support for LBCI following grenade attack

LBCI
Middle East
09:27

Tripartite statement with China details Saudi, Iranian agreement to resume ties

LBCI
World
2023-01-06

Shea is still here in Beirut serving as US Ambassador: Embassy Spokesperson Groeblacher

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app