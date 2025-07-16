News
Trump to meet Qatar's PM as push for Gaza ceasefire deal continues
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-07-2025 | 08:51
U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, on Wednesday, the White House announced, as Trump presses for progress on a Gaza ceasefire and a hostage-release deal.
Israeli and Hamas negotiators have been taking part in the latest round of ceasefire talks in Doha since July 6, discussing a U.S.-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire that envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza, and discussions on ending the conflict.
Trump will host the Qatari leader for dinner at the White House on Wednesday evening, according to the White House's daily schedule for the president.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
President
Donald Trump
Qatar
Prime Minister
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani
White House
Gaza
Ceasefire
