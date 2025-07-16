Trump to meet Qatar's PM as push for Gaza ceasefire deal continues

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-07-2025 | 08:51
High views
Trump to meet Qatar's PM as push for Gaza ceasefire deal continues
0min
Trump to meet Qatar's PM as push for Gaza ceasefire deal continues

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, on Wednesday, the White House announced, as Trump presses for progress on a Gaza ceasefire and a hostage-release deal.

Israeli and Hamas negotiators have been taking part in the latest round of ceasefire talks in Doha since July 6, discussing a U.S.-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire that envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza, and discussions on ending the conflict.

Trump will host the Qatari leader for dinner at the White House on Wednesday evening, according to the White House's daily schedule for the president.

Reuters
