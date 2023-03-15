Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15 | 06:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Governor of Lebanon&#39;s Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

The judges gathered in the Palace of Justice in Beirut to interrogate the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, in response to the European judicial request. The first investigating judge in Beirut, Charbel Abou Samra, and the head of the legal affairs department at the Ministry of Justice, Judge Helena Iskandar, also attended the session. However, Salameh did not attend the session.

Salameh's attorney submitted a clarifying memo and sent it to the Prosecutor General to express his opinion on the fate of the session that Salameh did not attend.

According to LBCI, in the memo submitted to Judge Charbel Abou Samra, Salameh considered his summoning to a European investigation session as a violation of Lebanese sovereignty. He referred to the international treaty to combat corruption, which permits a state to postpone mutual legal assistance due to conflicts with ongoing investigations or judicial procedures.

Later, Salameh's attorney confirmed to the European judicial delegation and Lebanese judges that his client would attend the Thursday session, after Judge Charbel Abou Samra deemed that the execution of the European judicial request did not conflict with Lebanese law or national sovereignty.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon's

Central

submits

clarifying

regarding

absence

court

session

LBCI Next
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
ATFL delegation urges for political reform in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:42

Surge in copper cable thefts leaves residents of Fatreh without electricity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:30

Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:44

ATFL delegation urges for political reform in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

Meta will stop offering Reels bonuses to creators on Facebook and Instagram

LBCI
World
10:48

Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-10

Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings

LBCI
World
09:01

China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:58

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:30

Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding

LBCI
World
06:40

North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app