Majority of Christian MPs expected to attend prayer gathering with concerns over political discussions looming

2023-03-19 | 12:15
Majority of Christian MPs expected to attend prayer gathering with concerns over political discussions looming
2min
Majority of Christian MPs expected to attend prayer gathering with concerns over political discussions looming

In an attempt to unite Christian members of Parliament, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi has invited them to participate in a spiritual retreat on April 5th in Harissa. While the invitation is religious in nature, both the Patriarch and the Christian MPs are well aware of its political implications. 

Consequently, the decision to accept or decline the invitation will require careful consideration.

Sources within The Strong Lebanon bloc have confirmed its attendance to LBCI. 

Meanwhile, the Strong Republic bloc will discuss the invitation during their meeting on Monday to determine their final stance, as reported by Lebanese Forces sources. 

Similarly, the Lebanese Kataeb party, which is open to dialogue initiatives, will hold a political bureau meeting on Monday.

The National Independent Bloc (Takatol Watani Mostakel) and the Armenian MPs' bloc have also confirmed their attendance, as reported by LBCI sources. 

As for the Renewal bloc (Tajadod), MP Adib Abdel Maseeh will represent the bloc due to MP Michel Moawad's prior commitment to the Rene Moawad Foundation event in the United States.

MP Michel Moussa from the Development and Liberation bloc, MP Raji Al-Saad from the Democratic Gathering bloc, and MP Saji'e Attieh from the National Moderation bloc (Eatidel Watani) have all confirmed their participation in the retreat, expressing enthusiasm for the opportunity.

Independent MPs Michel Daher and Neemat Frem also welcomed the invitation from Patriarch Al-Rahi and confirmed their attendance. 

The Change MPs are still consulting on whether to participate or not.

Christian MPs agree that accepting the invitation to pray at Bkerki is essential and cannot be declined. However, concerns arise regarding potential political discussions that may follow the spiritual retreat. The readiness for debate and the spirit in which they participate in the spiritual exercise remains to be seen.

