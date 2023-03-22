Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22 | 13:34
High views
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
2min
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections

Secretary-General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated that "the Saudi-Iranian agreement did not address the Lebanese issue, and what is being circulated about an annex to the Saudi-Iranian agreement regarding Lebanon is not correct.”

“We must internally benefit from the positive atmosphere to obtain a result in the presidential elections. External factors are auxiliary, while the decision and issue are primarily internal,” he indicated.

However, Nasrallah also addressed the economic situation, mentioning that, “responsibility for the economic situation falls on everyone, and everyone is ready for a discussion table concerning the weapons and defensive strategy. But, when we called for an economic and living discussion table, nobody cared. Therefore, we renew our invitation for this economic discussion."

Regarding Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, he added that "Hezbollah has no money to deposit, and Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association is a reliable management for everyone, and we encourage the establishment of similar institutions."

Nasrallah stressed that "the Chinese investment is still available. When we talked about the eastward direction, some political forces ridiculed it, while today, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, and Gulf states are heading eastward."

In another context, Nasrallah reported that "the enemy fears that opening a war with Lebanon could lead to a war throughout the region. What threatens us could be the cause of your downfall.”

He concluded by saying that, “the resistance is committed to its promise and pledge that any attack on Lebanese territories, the response will be decisive and quick."

