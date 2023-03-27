Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time

The issue of daylight saving time has caused confusion and chaos within the Serail. Despite the rejection that accompanied Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati's decision, he was unable to change his ministers' stance.



According to LBCI’s sources, there were more than one political party which intervened to resolve the timing crisis. The democratic meeting, through its deputy Hadi Aboul Hessen, was the first to persuade Mikati to amend his decision due to its negative impact on all sectors and especially on schools.



However, Mikati insisted on his position, considering his decision to be final.



Minister Abbas Halabi, a caretaker of the democratic meeting in Mikati's government, issued a statement on Sunday night announcing that schools would comply with Daylight Saving Time, which further complicated matters for Mikati.



In parallel, sources indicate that Hezbollah also intervened in consultations with Mikati to resolve the crisis. The proposal was to convene the government on Monday morning to hear the ministers' opinions, and the decision would be issued by the Cabinet and that is exactly what happened.



The ministers entered the hall according to winter time, and they left following global time. Mikati reversed his decision as the government took a souvenir picture after deciding to adopt Daylight Saving Time, which will begin on Wednesday night.