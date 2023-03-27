News
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-27 | 11:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
After a horrific crime committed by a guy who murdered his wife, Zainab, Sahra al-Choueifat region has been closed off.
The crime is domestic violence and the killing of yet another woman. However, Zainab's family did not file any complaint against the perpetrator.
Zainab was killed by her husband, Hussein, early on Saturday morning after he fired several shots at her in front of their three children. But the tragedy did not end there, and Zainab's brother completed it by remaining silent about her murder.
Zainab's case is just one of many instances of violence against women and girls justified by weak and outdated excuses. But there is no justification for such crimes.
Women continue to be victims of a male-dominated society that enables men to use their power to inflict violence on them.
Zainab's case is not unique, as dozens of women in Lebanon and elsewhere have lost their lives to such violence.
The sad reality is that while Zainab was being killed, the Lebanese were busy with petty sectarian squabbles over the daylight saving time issue.
Where were the Sunnis, Shiites, Christians, and Druze when such terrible crimes were committed against women?
And when will people recognize that domestic violence is a societal issue that needs to be addressed and that women should not live in fear?
violence
Lebanon:
Tragic
Zainab
