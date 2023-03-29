Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-29 | 09:47
High views
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck

Despite the clashes in the Parliament over how to fund municipal elections, and the session ending without a decision on the matter, Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities Bassem Al-Mawlawi, will call on the electoral bodies to hold the municipal elections within the deadlines set by the law, i.e., on April 3rd.

This call comes as voter rolls are being updated and administrative and logistical preparations for the elections are being completed, as with every election.

Everything indicates that the elections will take place. But can they be held without securing the necessary funding?

In Parliament, the ball was thrown in the government's court to decide on financing the elections, either through the state's Budget, from Lebanon's special drawing rights (SDR) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), or by holding a legislative session to approve the opening of an exceptional credit line for the municipal elections.

In both cases, the matter is impossible.

Information indicates insufficient funding for the elections in the state budget. Additionally, there are no plans to use additional SDR funds.

Therefore, the government returned "the financing ball" to Parliament, considering that it is the only body that approves the financing of elections.

The legislative and executive authorities are tossing responsibility for financing municipal elections back and forth. 

Since there is currently no possibility of holding a legislative session and no intention from the government to withdraw from the special drawing rights, the call by the Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities to the electoral bodies will be unnecessary.

