Calls for national reconciliation in Lebanon: Will politicians respond?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01 | 11:07
High views
2min
Thirty-four years have passed since the end of the Lebanese Civil War, marked by the signing of the Taif Agreement. At that time, warlords transitioned into peacetime leaders, infiltrating every aspect of the state. They crafted laws and implemented policies tailored to their interests, never forgetting that they were once enemies.

These enemies re-emerge at every constitutional milestone, accompanied by the act of exhuming graves. Accusations are exchanged, loyalty is questioned, and the symbols of the opposing party are targeted, even when irrelevant to the current discussions. How can those who never forgave the war build a country? This question was raised by Sami Gemayel, the leader of the Kataeb Party, who called for a national meeting for truth-telling and reconciliation. Are the warlords and politicians of today prepared to participate?

In principle, the Lebanese Forces say they support the call but are waiting for a mechanism to decide on participation, relying on previous statements by their leader, Samir Geagea. The Amal Movement welcomes any call for dialogue and reminds that Ali Hassan Khalil's words to Gemayel represent a personal stance. Hezbollah chose not to comment on the call for truth-telling and reconciliation.

The Progressive Socialist Party, which had previously brokered reconciliation between the Druze and Maronites through its leader Walid Jumblatt and Patriarch Nasrallah Boutros Sfeir, rejects any mindset that returns Lebanon to the painful chapters of war. They call for the Mountain Reconciliation to serve as a framework governing the relations between Lebanese people. The Free Patriotic Movement, which associates its war memory with General Michel Aoun's era, regrets that Lebanon has not yet taken this path of truth-telling and reconciliation. They believe that organizing disagreements can lead to constitutions and charters.

On the surface, these positions seem excellent, as everyone wants to turn the page. However, the real challenge lies in execution. Will they respond to the call for a truth-telling and reconciliation conference or hide behind the Taif Agreement, which ended the war, fearing to admit their mistakes?

​Ogero union ends strike amid concerns for national security
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
