Lebanon prioritizes reform as Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasizes IMF partnership

Lebanon Economy
18-02-2025 | 09:18
High views
Lebanon prioritizes reform as Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasizes IMF partnership
2min
Lebanon prioritizes reform as Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasizes IMF partnership

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber reaffirmed that reform remains the central focus of Lebanon's current phase, stressing that the government has placed it at the core of its agenda as a government of reform and rescue.  

During a meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative Frederico Lima and an accompanying delegation, Jaber underscored the government's and the Finance Ministry's commitment to reaching an agreement with the IMF. 

He emphasized the IMF's crucial role in steering Lebanon toward reform, regaining international trust, and encouraging global assistance.  

The minister highlighted the importance of strengthening Lebanon's relationship with the IMF in shaping a reconstruction strategy, revitalizing the economy, and restoring a sound banking sector. He stressed the need to strike a balance between safeguarding depositors' rights and reigniting banking operations to drive investments and economic activity. 

Additionally, he noted the IMF's role in providing technical support for Lebanon's reform efforts.  

Regarding public finance, Jaber emphasized the ongoing cooperation between the ministry and the IMF in designing key reform measures that will serve as the foundation for the 2026 budget. He confirmed that the Finance Ministry has already begun preparing the budget to ensure it is presented within the constitutional timeframe.
 
Jaber also noted that a delegation from IMF might visit Lebanon in March.

