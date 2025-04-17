PM Salam’s office reaffirms neutrality ahead of municipal elections

The media office of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued a statement Thursday reaffirming the government's commitment to maintaining the neutrality of the executive branch during the upcoming municipal elections.



The statement emphasized that the government’s primary goal is to ensure the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.



It also stressed that Prime Minister Salam remains equidistant from all candidates, both in Beirut and across all regions of Lebanon.