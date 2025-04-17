News
PM Salam’s office reaffirms neutrality ahead of municipal elections
Lebanon News
17-04-2025 | 06:40
PM Salam’s office reaffirms neutrality ahead of municipal elections
The media office of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued a statement Thursday reaffirming the government's commitment to maintaining the neutrality of the executive branch during the upcoming municipal elections.
The statement emphasized that the government’s primary goal is to ensure the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.
It also stressed that Prime Minister Salam remains equidistant from all candidates, both in Beirut and across all regions of Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Sala
Neutrality
Municipal
Elections
Lebanon News
PM Nawaf Salam's office denies support for municipal election delay
Lebanon News
Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections
Lebanon News
Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister
Lebanon News
Interior Minister signs decrees for municipal elections on May 11
Lebanon News
Paul Morcos summarizes Lebanese Cabinet discussions on reforms, security, and UNIFIL extension
Lebanon News
Israeli drone strike injures one in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
Nohad Machnouk appears before Judge Tarek Bitar, says move shows respect for victims’ families
Lebanon News
Minister Rasamny attends ICAO conference in Doha, explores transport cooperation with Qatari minister
Lebanon News
Minister Rasamny attends ICAO conference in Doha, explores transport cooperation with Qatari minister
Lebanon News
Israeli military to withdraw from South Lebanon by February 18; Trump administration works on ceasefire implementation: WSJ
Lebanon News
Two Israeli strikes target Janta in eastern Bekaa
Lebanon News
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Middle East News
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Lebanon News
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources
News Bulletin Reports
‘New face’ for Lebanon: Beirut airport road revamp targets infrastructure and political banners
Lebanon News
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom
Lebanon News
Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces
Lebanon News
Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP
Lebanon News
Parliamentary committees approve banking secrecy, monetary law amendments with minor changes
Lebanon News
Lebanese army detains suspects behind March rocket fire toward Israel
Lebanon News
Qatar renews support for Lebanon’s army with $60 million grant, 162 military vehicles
