Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation

Once again, the issue of restricting media freedom has resurfaced in Lebanon. This time, journalists Lara Bitar and Jean Kassir are being targeted.



Lara Bitar was summoned by the Cybercrime Bureau to be investigated in a complaint filed by the Lebanese Forces party. The complaint alleges that Bitar published an investigation accusing the party of being involved in a toxic waste scandal decades ago.



Jean Kassir was called in for questioning by the General Directorate of State Security, following an order from the General Prosecutor, Judge Ghassan Oweidat. The investigation was initiated in response to Kassir's post on Megaphone, titled "Lebanon is governed by fugitives from justice." The mentioned post featured several political and judicial figures, including Judge Ghassan Oweidat, who ordered Kassir's questioning.



How can Oweidat be both the victim and the judge in the same case? It is well known that security agencies are not authorized to investigate journalists, as this falls under the jurisdiction of the Publications Court.



According to legal experts, Oweidat does not have the right to charge defamation crimes without a personal claim. This type of charge is not covered by public law. Oweidat should have either filed a personal claim or requested another judge from the Public Prosecution to examine the case to ensure impartiality. Therefore, Oweidat's actions represent a conflict of interest.