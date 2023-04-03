News
Touch employee involved in illegal sale of mobile lines
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03 | 10:21
Touch employee involved in illegal sale of mobile lines
When entering Ras Beirut Central in Sakiet El-Janzir, you notice that the point of sale belonging to Touch is closed in the building, and the employee is not there.
According to sources, a Touch employee named M.A. was recently arrested for his involvement in the illegal sale of mobile lines at Ras Beirut Central. The investigation revealed that M.A. opened lines using fake IDs or IDs of people without their knowledge and sold them at exorbitant prices to unknown individuals.
The employee underwent investigations that indicated that thousands of lines were sold illegally, some of which were used for criminal activities, as suspects resort to using unregistered mobile lines on their identities.
This case has raised concerns about the possibility of other employees at different sales centers being involved in this illegal activity.
However, Touch has started an internal audit, and the responsible individuals for the sales centers must be held accountable.
The illegal opening of mobile lines is not a new phenomenon. Agents and distributors have resorted to this procedure to increase their share of profit from mobile cards that make substantial revenue. When caught, their share is revoked for a period.
Some stores have also been selling mobile lines at higher prices than the official rate in case the buyer chooses not to register the line under their real identity.
Moreover, the recent illegal process of opening and registering lines with fake IDs and selling them is taking place in sales centers and by employees, which is a severe security threat.
