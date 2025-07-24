News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disputed borders and denied towers: Israel pushes back on monitoring plan
News Bulletin Reports
24-07-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Disputed borders and denied towers: Israel pushes back on monitoring plan
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel has continued efforts to legitimize its hold over five disputed sites along the Lebanese border, releasing a "wide-ranging intelligence report” on Lebanon and the Syrian-Lebanese frontier.
The report claims that Hezbollah is strengthening its presence in South Lebanon.
Meanwhile, the Israeli border town of Shlomi has seen a spike in military drills and readiness for potential surprise escalations, including scenarios involving infiltration. Along the tense frontier, elite commando units, explosive experts, assault teams, surveillance personnel, and drone squads have been deployed to prevent a repeat of the October 7 incident.
In parallel, the head of research at the Alma Research and Education Center revealed that Israel recently turned down a British proposal to fund the installation of more than 29 surveillance towers in Lebanon.
According to the center's head, the UK has been increasing efforts to finance the construction of observation posts and monitoring systems for use by the Lebanese Army along the border with Israel.
The center argued in its report that such infrastructure could compromise Israel’s security and be exploited by Hezbollah. It concluded that surveillance towers would not serve as an adequate substitute for a continued Israeli military presence along the border and within the five contested sites.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Borders
Towers
Israel
Plan
Lebanon
Next
Socio-economic impact: Lebanon's post-war collapse
As tensions rise, fate of Syria’s SDF hangs in the balance
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-17
Lebanon moves forward on cannabis, aviation regulation, pushes back telecom, energy appointments
Lebanon News
2025-07-17
Lebanon moves forward on cannabis, aviation regulation, pushes back telecom, energy appointments
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's farmers struggle as export markets dry up — and hope is fading
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's farmers struggle as export markets dry up — and hope is fading
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Socio-economic impact: Lebanon's post-war collapse
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Socio-economic impact: Lebanon's post-war collapse
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-23
As tensions rise, fate of Syria’s SDF hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-23
As tensions rise, fate of Syria’s SDF hangs in the balance
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-23
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-23
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:20
Afghan Taliban rejects UN report on rights violations
World News
09:20
Afghan Taliban rejects UN report on rights violations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
0
Middle East News
06:23
Explosion in Syria's Idlib kills civilians, Al Ekhbariah TV reports
Middle East News
06:23
Explosion in Syria's Idlib kills civilians, Al Ekhbariah TV reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Socio-economic impact: Lebanon's post-war collapse
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Socio-economic impact: Lebanon's post-war collapse
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:15
Couple found dead in Ghazir home in suspected robbery
Lebanon News
06:15
Couple found dead in Ghazir home in suspected robbery
2
Lebanon News
04:39
Former Lebanese FM Abdallah Bou Habib passes away at 84
Lebanon News
04:39
Former Lebanese FM Abdallah Bou Habib passes away at 84
3
Middle East News
06:23
Explosion in Syria's Idlib kills civilians, Al Ekhbariah TV reports
Middle East News
06:23
Explosion in Syria's Idlib kills civilians, Al Ekhbariah TV reports
4
Lebanon News
03:48
From Baabda, Mufti Derian warns of Israeli violations, calls for national unity
Lebanon News
03:48
From Baabda, Mufti Derian warns of Israeli violations, calls for national unity
5
Middle East News
09:26
Woman charged with plotting to kill Israel PM: Prosecutors
Middle East News
09:26
Woman charged with plotting to kill Israel PM: Prosecutors
6
Lebanon News
12:55
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:55
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
11:50
PM Salam thanks Macron for France's commitment to assisting Lebanon, renewing UNIFIL mandate
Lebanon News
11:50
PM Salam thanks Macron for France's commitment to assisting Lebanon, renewing UNIFIL mandate
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's farmers struggle as export markets dry up — and hope is fading
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's farmers struggle as export markets dry up — and hope is fading
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More