"A Homeland Named Fairouz": A documentary and book celebrating 88 years of perfection

Eighty-eight years of perfection, and our beloved Fairouz is still among us. Throughout those years, she has presented timeless works that transcend boundaries and time, and will surely take on an eternal quality!To celebrate her 88th year, thirty-five writers from different Arab countries have written, analyzed, and discussed the phenomenon of Fairouz. Their articles, despite their differences, share a common belief: Fairouz is the unifying homeland that cannot be touched!These articles have been compiled into a special publication by the Arab Thought Foundation entitled "A Homeland Named Fairouz," accompanied by a video connecting the articles with the voice of our ambassador to the stars.Anyone can request a soft copy of the book from this link: https://arabthought.org/site/book-form One of the articles explores the relationship between Fairouz's voice, coffee, and morning, while another reveals the details of the first meeting between Fairouz and Um Kulthum, and the secret behind the greatness of both icons!Another takes us on a journey into the world of Ziad Rahbani, while yet another explains how Fairouz's national works have become quasi-official anthems used by Arab countries for all national occasions!"A Homeland Named Fairouz" is a documentary and a book that embody the journey of Nahed Haddad until she became our eternal Fairouz, and reveal the secret behind her unique talent that will surely never be replicated!