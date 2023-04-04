"A Homeland Named Fairouz": A documentary and book celebrating 88 years of perfection

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04 | 09:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&quot;A Homeland Named Fairouz&quot;: A documentary and book celebrating 88 years of perfection
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
"A Homeland Named Fairouz": A documentary and book celebrating 88 years of perfection

Eighty-eight years of perfection, and our beloved Fairouz is still among us. Throughout those years, she has presented timeless works that transcend boundaries and time, and will surely take on an eternal quality!

To celebrate her 88th year, thirty-five writers from different Arab countries have written, analyzed, and discussed the phenomenon of Fairouz. Their articles, despite their differences, share a common belief: Fairouz is the unifying homeland that cannot be touched!

These articles have been compiled into a special publication by the Arab Thought Foundation entitled "A Homeland Named Fairouz," accompanied by a video connecting the articles with the voice of our ambassador to the stars.

Anyone can request a soft copy of the book from this link: https://arabthought.org/site/book-form

One of the articles explores the relationship between Fairouz's voice, coffee, and morning, while another reveals the details of the first meeting between Fairouz and Um Kulthum, and the secret behind the greatness of both icons!

Another takes us on a journey into the world of Ziad Rahbani, while yet another explains how Fairouz's national works have become quasi-official anthems used by Arab countries for all national occasions!

"A Homeland Named Fairouz" is a documentary and a book that embody the journey of Nahed Haddad until she became our eternal Fairouz, and reveal the secret behind her unique talent that will surely never be replicated!
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanese

Singer

Fairouz

Writers

Arab

Articles

Lebanon

Artist

LBCI Next
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-03

Lebanese hunter protects deer, set to repopulate species not found in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:16

Local authorities take action against power generator owners overcharging citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Over 10,000 additional Lebanese families to receive aid as ministry extends 'Aman'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:57

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03

Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:57

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:09

French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:26

Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US

LBCI
World
02:37

US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app