Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07 | 07:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years

By the end of March 2023, the application process for the regulatory body of the electricity sector, which had been extended since mid-January, will be closed. 

The appointment was supposed to take place twelve years ago. 

The Ministry of Energy has prepared the terms and conditions for applying for this position in cooperation with the World Bank and the MEDREG organization, which includes regulatory bodies in Mediterranean countries.
 
They have developed the organizational structure for managing the regulatory body and distributing roles within based on best global practices.

LBCI's sources confirmed that the concerned party had received around sixty resumes. They will be reviewed by a committee composed of Caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayyad, the president of MEDREG, and one of the Energy Minister's advisors specialized in electricity affairs. 

After the initial evaluation, interviews will be conducted with the qualified candidates, including those with experience abroad, and then the names will be vetted according to the assessment.

However, will the deadline be extended to accept more applications? 

A source in the ministry responded that it is related to the CVs and how well they match the requirements, and the evaluation process may take one to two months. 

After the evaluation is completed, Caretaker Minister of Energy Walid Fayyad will submit a recommendation to the Council of Ministers to make the necessary decision and appoint the committee. 

The World Bank insisted on expediting the issuance of a decree to appoint the committee members as part of a transparent selection process based on competence while ensuring that the committee operates in a self-sufficient and independent manner.

The Ministry of Energy is still insisting on its demand to make the necessary amendments to the law by the Parliament, especially in terms of clarifying and separating the powers between the committee responsible for regulating the sector through issuing licenses and setting tariffs on one hand, and the state which remains responsible for setting sector policy and determining the framework for private sector participation on the other hand. 

The ministry also prefers to amend the number of committee members to six instead of five, as stated in the law, in accordance with the requirements of Consensualism, which stipulates equal representation in first-class positions or their equivalent.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Electricity

LBCI Next
Does Netanyahu instigate conflicts to distract from internal strife in Israel?
Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-29

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-14

World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:48

Lebanon caught in the crossfire: Rockets launched and questions unanswered

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:43

Does Netanyahu instigate conflicts to distract from internal strife in Israel?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:18

Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-06

Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-03

NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission

LBCI
World
03:16

US IRS to hire nearly 30,000 staff over two years with $80 bln in new funds

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:33

Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East
12:27

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption

LBCI
Variety
06:24

Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app