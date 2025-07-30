News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Belgium says will take part in Gaza aid-drop plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-07-2025 | 08:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Belgium says will take part in Gaza aid-drop plan
Belgium will take part in a multi-country operation coordinated by Jordan to air drop aid to Gaza, the government announced Wednesday, as U.N. agencies warn the Palestinian territory is slipping into famine.
A Belgian plane carrying medical supplies and food worth some 600,000 euros ($690,000) will fly "soon" to Jordan, and will remain on stand-by to conduct air drops in coordination with Amman, the defence and foreign ministries said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Belgium
Gaza
Aid
Drop
Plan
Next
Jordan's king says Gaza crisis worst in 'modern history'
Malta to recognize Palestinian state in September
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-09
US Ambassador says Israel will not take part in distributing Gaza aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-09
US Ambassador says Israel will not take part in distributing Gaza aid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-27
Jordan, UAE drop aid into Gaza in first airdrop in months: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-27
Jordan, UAE drop aid into Gaza in first airdrop in months: Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-06
UN humanitarian office rejects Israeli plan to shut down current aid system in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-06
UN humanitarian office rejects Israeli plan to shut down current aid system in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-28
Trump says EU will send more aid to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-28
Trump says EU will send more aid to Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Jordan's king says Gaza crisis worst in 'modern history'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Jordan's king says Gaza crisis worst in 'modern history'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26
Malta to recognize Palestinian state in September
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26
Malta to recognize Palestinian state in September
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:09
Trump says he did not discuss UK plan to recognize Palestinian state with Starmer
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:09
Trump says he did not discuss UK plan to recognize Palestinian state with Starmer
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:29
UK aid has been airdropped into Gaza: PM's office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:29
UK aid has been airdropped into Gaza: PM's office
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:40
US-Indian Earth monitoring satellite launches
World News
08:40
US-Indian Earth monitoring satellite launches
0
Lebanon News
09:21
Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance
Lebanon News
09:21
Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance
0
Lebanon News
07:09
Saudi Ambassador says the future is bright for Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:09
Saudi Ambassador says the future is bright for Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-25
Rescuers say death toll from Israeli strike on north Gaza home rises to 23
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-25
Rescuers say death toll from Israeli strike on north Gaza home rises to 23
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors
2
Lebanon News
11:23
Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video
Lebanon News
11:23
Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:52
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
Lebanon News
10:52
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
5
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
A genius mourned: Lebanon gathers for Ziad Rahbani's memorial
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
A genius mourned: Lebanon gathers for Ziad Rahbani's memorial
7
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
8
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More