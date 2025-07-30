Belgium says will take part in Gaza aid-drop plan

Belgium will take part in a multi-country operation coordinated by Jordan to air drop aid to Gaza, the government announced Wednesday, as U.N. agencies warn the Palestinian territory is slipping into famine.



A Belgian plane carrying medical supplies and food worth some 600,000 euros ($690,000) will fly "soon" to Jordan, and will remain on stand-by to conduct air drops in coordination with Amman, the defence and foreign ministries said in a statement.



AFP