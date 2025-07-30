Belgium says will take part in Gaza aid-drop plan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-07-2025 | 08:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Belgium says will take part in Gaza aid-drop plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Belgium says will take part in Gaza aid-drop plan

Belgium will take part in a multi-country operation coordinated by Jordan to air drop aid to Gaza, the government announced Wednesday, as U.N. agencies warn the Palestinian territory is slipping into famine.

A Belgian plane carrying medical supplies and food worth some 600,000 euros ($690,000) will fly "soon" to Jordan, and will remain on stand-by to conduct air drops in coordination with Amman, the defence and foreign ministries said in a statement.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Belgium

Gaza

Aid

Drop

Plan

LBCI Next
Jordan's king says Gaza crisis worst in 'modern history'
Malta to recognize Palestinian state in September
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-09

US Ambassador says Israel will not take part in distributing Gaza aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-27

Jordan, UAE drop aid into Gaza in first airdrop in months: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-06

UN humanitarian office rejects Israeli plan to shut down current aid system in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-28

Trump says EU will send more aid to Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35

Jordan's king says Gaza crisis worst in 'modern history'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26

Malta to recognize Palestinian state in September

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:09

Trump says he did not discuss UK plan to recognize Palestinian state with Starmer

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:29

UK aid has been airdropped into Gaza: PM's office

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:40

US-Indian Earth monitoring satellite launches

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:21

Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Saudi Ambassador says the future is bright for Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-25

Rescuers say death toll from Israeli strike on north Gaza home rises to 23

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A genius mourned: Lebanon gathers for Ziad Rahbani's memorial

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More