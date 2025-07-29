Lebanese President Aoun begins official visit to Algeria, highlights deep ties and shared aspirations

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived at Algiers International Airport, Houari Boumediene, at 4:00 p.m. Beirut time, beginning a two-day official visit to Algeria at the invitation of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.



Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji and Information Minister Paul Morcos accompanied him.



President Tebboune welcomed President Aoun upon arrival. The two leaders stood for a ceremonial 21-gun salute and the national anthems of both Lebanon and Algeria before inspecting an honor guard made up of land, air, and naval forces. The presidents then proceeded to the airport's VIP lounge for a brief pause before Aoun then headed to his official residence.



Speaking to reporters upon arrival, President Aoun expressed his appreciation for the invitation and highlighted the historic bond between Lebanon and Algeria.



"It is a great pleasure to set foot on the beloved land of Algeria, a brotherly country that holds deep affection for Lebanon and its people," Aoun said. "My visit today, at the kind invitation of my brother President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, reflects the depth of our fraternal ties and underscores the importance of strengthening cooperation across all sectors."



He praised Algeria's steadfast support for Lebanon during times of crisis, recalling its positions at the United Nations Security Council during the Israeli war on Lebanon and the immediate assistance it provided after the 2020 Beirut port explosion. He also noted Algeria's role in hosting hundreds of Lebanese students in its educational institutions.



"These noble and fraternal stances are a true embodiment of Arab solidarity and shared values," Aoun said. "Algeria remains a strategic depth for Lebanon in the Arab and African context."



He emphasized that the visit would include discussions with Algerian leadership on enhancing bilateral cooperation in economic, commercial, cultural, media, health, education, and technological sectors. The agenda will also cover pressing regional issues and the importance of constructive dialogue and joint Arab action.



President Aoun expressed confidence that the visit would yield positive outcomes and reaffirmed Lebanon's appreciation for Algeria's continued support.



Algerian streets, especially the route from the airport to Aoun's residence, were adorned with Lebanese and Algerian flags and welcome banners to mark the occasion.