Germany says suspect arrested for allegedly spying for Iran

01-07-2025 | 06:13
Germany says suspect arrested for allegedly spying for Iran

German prosecutors said Tuesday a suspect had been detained in Denmark on suspicion of spying on Jewish organizations and people in Berlin for Iranian intelligence services.

The Danish suspect, identified only as Ali S., had "received an order from an Iranian intelligence service to collect information on Jewish localities and specific Jewish individuals" in the city, the German federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

AFP

World News

Germany

Spy

Iran

Denmark

