Six convicted in killing of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
29-07-2025 | 08:58
Six convicted in killing of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon
0min
Six convicted in killing of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced that the Lebanese Permanent Military Court had convicted six individuals late last night for the killing of Irish peacekeeper Sean Rooney in the southern town of Aaqbiyeh in December 2022. 

However, one person was acquitted.

In a statement, UNIFIL welcomed the conclusion of the judicial proceedings and commended the Lebanese government's commitment to ensuring justice is served. The mission reiterated that it had fully supported both Lebanese and Irish authorities throughout their investigations.

UNIFIL also extended its deepest condolences once again to Rooney's family, friends, colleagues, and the Government of Ireland.

