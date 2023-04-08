The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08 | 11:48
High views
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon&#39;s upcoming municipal elections
2min
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi recently announced the dates for the upcoming local and municipal elections, promising that every employee, including judges, will receive their due rights.
 
However, it remains to be seen if judges are fully prepared to participate in the electoral process.

LBCI contacted several judges, including those who participated in the recent parliamentary elections and those who did not, and they all agreed on their willingness to participate if called upon.

According to their sources, judges are entrusted with applying the law and, therefore, will not contribute to striking the constitutional rights of citizens. Still, they expressed hidden concerns about their treatment in this process.

Some judges complained about the delayed payment of their fees, which took around four months after the parliamentary elections, significantly reducing the value of their remuneration. Some even had to borrow money to cover fuel expenses and arrive at the election centers.

Thus, judicial sources stress the need to organize the electoral process, particularly regarding fair compensation and payment mechanisms.
Although the Interior Ministry indicated that in case any judges refuse to invoke any party to terminate the electoral process since there are no elections without judges.

These judges preside over registration committees in the districts with two-level committees. The primary committee confirms the results issued by the heads of polling stations. In case of any errors or objections from one of the candidate's representatives, the committee re-counts the results. If one of the affected parties decides to appeal, it is submitted to the higher registration committee, which is headed by a chief appellate judge.

The Supreme Judicial Council and the Council of State have sent lists of judges' names to the Interior Ministry through the Justice Ministry, but the judges have not yet been notified of their appointment.

However, there are constitutional and legal issues here. If new appointments are made by decree, who will sign them instead of the President?

If the last appointments are retained, there is a legal dilemma, as the decision was made only once for the parliamentary elections.

Could this issue be a gateway to disrupt the municipal elections?

