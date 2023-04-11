Building bridges: Iran and Saudi Arabia work to restore ties

In a historic move, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran are set to restore diplomatic relations after a tumultuous period.



The Saudi consulate in northern Iran and the Saudi embassy in Tehran will be reopened. At the same time, Iran is set to open its embassy and consulate in Jeddah before the annual Hajj pilgrimage.



This comes after the resumption of their relations last month in Beijing.



The preparations for this momentous occasion have been underway for several days, with a Saudi technical team visiting Tehran to discuss the reopening of the embassy and consulate.



Simultaneously, an Iranian delegation is expected to visit Saudi Arabia to prepare for the opening of the embassy in Riyadh.



On the other hand, the Iranian Minister of Economy has announced the possibility of establishing a joint trade chamber between Tehran and Riyadh.



However, despite the absence of any trade exchange between both countries in recent years, plans are underway to develop economic relations after the reconciliation. As part of this effort, the Iranian Minister of Finance is set to visit Saudi Arabia at the end of April.



Additionally, the Director-General of Iranian Ports and Maritime Navigation stated that Iran is ready to launch a direct maritime route between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as the country is seeking to develop its trade relations.



Thus, Iran and Saudi Arabia are again friends, this time diplomatically and economically.