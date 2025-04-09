US not seeking war with China, Pentagon chief says in Panama

The United States does "not seek war with China" but will act to deter Chinese "threats" in the Americas, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned in Panama on Wednesday.



"We do not seek war with China...But together, we must prevent war by robustly and vigorously deterring China's threats in this hemisphere," Hegseth said on the second day of his visit to Panama, whose canal is at the center of a row between China and the United States.



AFP