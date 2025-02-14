Fear of regional war grows: Israel finalizes plans to target Iran

14-02-2025 | 13:00
Fear of regional war grows: Israel finalizes plans to target Iran
2min
Fear of regional war grows: Israel finalizes plans to target Iran

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

As Israeli officials express concern over potential security escalations on the northern front, the Israeli army is preparing for what could be its most significant challenge yet—a military strike on Iran. 

Despite fears of further conflict on the southern front with Gaza and uncertainties about its ongoing presence in five strategic sites in South Lebanon, Israel's military leadership is focused on what many are calling its greatest threat — Iran's nuclear ambitions. 

The looming operation has reportedly been finalized, with Israeli officials declaring that it will proceed regardless of whether the United States lends its support.  

The military's intensified training and its identification of key targets come amid warnings from political and security figures about the potential consequences of such an attack. 

Experts caution that a strike on Iran could ignite a wider regional war, particularly given the execution of the operation without U.S. backing.  

An Israeli security report suggests that Tel Aviv views 2025 as a critical window to neutralize the Iranian nuclear threat, a chance that might not come again. 

The report indicates that Israel intends to replicate the strategy used in its military campaign against Hezbollah—delivering a decisive initial strike on nuclear facilities, followed by negotiations to secure an agreement with Iran that aligns with Israeli interests.  

However, skepticism remains. 

Some analysts argue that without U.S. backing, Israel cannot successfully execute such an operation. Others warn that a failed strike could backfire, accelerating Iran's nuclear program and bringing it closer to developing a nuclear weapon.

