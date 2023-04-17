News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17 | 08:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification
In a significant step towards diversifying its economy in line with the Vision 2030 plan, Saudi Arabia has launched four special economic zones in Riyadh, Jazan, Ras Al-Khair, and King Abdullah Economic City, north of Jeddah. These zones will benefit from competitive and legislative advantages, helping to attract investment in various sectors, including logistics, industry, technology, and more, while also boosting non-oil exports from the Kingdom.
The economic zones will offer incentives for businesses, such as:
- Lower tax rates
- Exemptions from customs duties on imports, equipment, raw materials, and primary materials
- 100 percent foreign ownership allowance, eliminating the need for partnerships with Saudi investors
- Facilitation of attracting the best global human resources
These offerings are expected to make the economic zones among the most competitive in the world. According to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, they will open new horizons for development, supporting vital and promising sectors. He added that they will further solidify the Kingdom's position as a gateway to the Middle East and Africa and as a link between the markets of the East and the West. The Crown Prince also reiterated the commitment to continue transforming Saudi Arabia into a global investment destination.
The launch of these economic zones represents the first phase of a long-term program expected to inject around $18 billion into the Saudi economy and create around 30,000 job opportunities by 2030. This follows last year's decision by the Saudi Cabinet to approve a program for attracting the regional headquarters of global companies under the supervision of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City's board of directors.
This historic transformation of the economic and investment landscape in Saudi Arabia highlights the nation's efforts to leverage its strategic location and economic strength to enhance integration and economic relations amid global tensions and international conflicts.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
SaudiArabia
Vision
2030
diversification
Next
75 MPs expected to secure quorum for municipal election postponement vote
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-14
Information Division thwarts the smuggling of 10 million Captagon pills from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-14
Information Division thwarts the smuggling of 10 million Captagon pills from Lebanon
0
Variety
2023-04-12
AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision
Variety
2023-04-12
AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision
0
World
2023-04-11
Hyundai Motor Group to invest $18 bln in South Korean EV industry by 2030
World
2023-04-11
Hyundai Motor Group to invest $18 bln in South Korean EV industry by 2030
0
Variety
2023-04-05
Kia aims to reach $122B gross revenue by 2030
Variety
2023-04-05
Kia aims to reach $122B gross revenue by 2030
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
75 MPs expected to secure quorum for municipal election postponement vote
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
75 MPs expected to secure quorum for municipal election postponement vote
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:09
Beirut Bar Association undermines freedom, summons Legal Agenda director for criticizing new regulation
Lebanon News
08:09
Beirut Bar Association undermines freedom, summons Legal Agenda director for criticizing new regulation
0
Middle East
08:12
UAE bank ADCB reports record profit in Q1, up 27%
Middle East
08:12
UAE bank ADCB reports record profit in Q1, up 27%
0
Variety
2023-04-05
Ailing Pakistan elephant survives jumbo diagnosis
Variety
2023-04-05
Ailing Pakistan elephant survives jumbo diagnosis
0
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
3
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
4
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
5
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
6
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
7
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
8
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store