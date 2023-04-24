News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24 | 09:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
The leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, has accused France of attempting to promote Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy for the presidency in Lebanon due to shared interests with Hezbollah.
However, a source close to Hezbollah confirmed that communication with the French is ongoing but dismissed Geagea's claims as baseless. The source pointed out that if France supports Frangieh, backed by Hezbollah and Amal Movement, it does not mean there are any shared interests with Hezbollah. The source then questioned where these interests would exist, such as in Beirut port or the port of Tripoli.
A French diplomatic source told LBCI that France's relationship with Hezbollah is not special compared to its relations with other Lebanese parties.
The same source emphasized that France has the ability to talk with all Lebanese parties and is acting in the interest of the Lebanese people, not for any personal gains. France is coordinating its efforts with the countries that met in the meeting in Paris.
Furthermore, the source added that while international companies are hesitant to invest in Lebanon, French companies are interested in specific sectors, such as Total, which operates in the oil and gas sector, or CMA CGM, which invests in the ports of Beirut and Tripoli.
These investments do not generate significant financial returns that can be compared to what these companies earn in other markets around the world. Additionally, French investments in Lebanon provide job opportunities for the Lebanese people.
However, the French diplomatic source expressed surprise at Geagea's claims about French interests with Hezbollah, adding that France has no official candidate for the presidential elections in Lebanon nor any attachment to any particular candidate.
The same source also mentioned that France is committed to the Taif Accord, which seeks to reach a political and economic rescue solution and will not stand in the way of any other proposal that could lead to this outcome.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese
Samir Geagea
France
French
Sleiman Frangieh
Presidential
Candidacy
President
Lebanon
Lebanese Forces
Taef Accord
Next
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
Latest on the maritime property violations file
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Will Moscow's mediation help reshape Syrian-Turkish relations?
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Will Moscow's mediation help reshape Syrian-Turkish relations?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
0
World
10:27
Wall St muted ahead of tech earnings, economic data
World
10:27
Wall St muted ahead of tech earnings, economic data
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
2
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
4
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
7
Lebanon News
06:55
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
Lebanon News
06:55
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
8
Middle East
07:12
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
Middle East
07:12
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store