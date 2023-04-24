The leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, has accused France of attempting to promote Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy for the presidency in Lebanon due to shared interests with Hezbollah.



However, a source close to Hezbollah confirmed that communication with the French is ongoing but dismissed Geagea's claims as baseless. The source pointed out that if France supports Frangieh, backed by Hezbollah and Amal Movement, it does not mean there are any shared interests with Hezbollah. The source then questioned where these interests would exist, such as in Beirut port or the port of Tripoli.



A French diplomatic source told LBCI that France's relationship with Hezbollah is not special compared to its relations with other Lebanese parties.



The same source emphasized that France has the ability to talk with all Lebanese parties and is acting in the interest of the Lebanese people, not for any personal gains. France is coordinating its efforts with the countries that met in the meeting in Paris.



Furthermore, the source added that while international companies are hesitant to invest in Lebanon, French companies are interested in specific sectors, such as Total, which operates in the oil and gas sector, or CMA CGM, which invests in the ports of Beirut and Tripoli.



These investments do not generate significant financial returns that can be compared to what these companies earn in other markets around the world. Additionally, French investments in Lebanon provide job opportunities for the Lebanese people.



However, the French diplomatic source expressed surprise at Geagea's claims about French interests with Hezbollah, adding that France has no official candidate for the presidential elections in Lebanon nor any attachment to any particular candidate.



The same source also mentioned that France is committed to the Taif Accord, which seeks to reach a political and economic rescue solution and will not stand in the way of any other proposal that could lead to this outcome.