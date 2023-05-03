Refugee registration: Faytroun municipality takes initiative amidst national survey campaign

It is not the first time that the municipality of Faytroun has resorted to a comprehensive survey of Syrian individuals and families in the town.



It is trying once again to verify the number of refugees residing there, record lease contracts, and obtain identification documents for both tenants and employees working for business owners and professions.



There are no significant issues in the Keserwan town of Faytroun. No camps or informal housing units exist, and most Syrian families live in rented houses.



What the municipality of Faytroun is doing does not necessarily apply to all towns so far, and there are no exact numbers of municipalities participating in this workshop.



However, following the announcement by Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam al-Mawlawi to launch a national survey campaign across the country with registration as a requirement for completing refugee formalities, every municipality will find itself concerned with this issue and will start the census and survey process.