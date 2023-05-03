Refugee registration: Faytroun municipality takes initiative amidst national survey campaign

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03 | 09:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Refugee registration: Faytroun municipality takes initiative amidst national survey campaign
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Refugee registration: Faytroun municipality takes initiative amidst national survey campaign

It is not the first time that the municipality of Faytroun has resorted to a comprehensive survey of Syrian individuals and families in the town. 

It is trying once again to verify the number of refugees residing there, record lease contracts, and obtain identification documents for both tenants and employees working for business owners and professions.

There are no significant issues in the Keserwan town of Faytroun. No camps or informal housing units exist, and most Syrian families live in rented houses.

What the municipality of Faytroun is doing does not necessarily apply to all towns so far, and there are no exact numbers of municipalities participating in this workshop. 

However, following the announcement by Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam al-Mawlawi to launch a national survey campaign across the country with registration as a requirement for completing refugee formalities, every municipality will find itself concerned with this issue and will start the census and survey process.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Refugee

Faytroun

Lebanon

Survey

LBCI Next
The role of Iran in Syria's war: Military intervention, financial support, and strategic alliance with Assad
Iranian President Raisi's visit to Syria: Reaffirming relations amidst changing dynamics
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02

Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees

LBCI
Middle East
03:32

Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30

Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-30

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:31

Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:42

The role of Iran in Syria's war: Military intervention, financial support, and strategic alliance with Assad

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

Iranian President Raisi's visit to Syria: Reaffirming relations amidst changing dynamics

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-24

Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-10

Tunisian president decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

UN tally of confirmed civilian deaths in Ukraine approaches 8,500

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-24

LBCI taps into details of Jumblatt and Bassil meeting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
05:05

Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title

LBCI
Variety
04:40

President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:18

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:31

Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:29

Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate

LBCI
World
03:06

King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app