News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-04 | 12:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
Lebanon is home to almost 800,000 Syrian refugees who have entered the country since 2015. Among them are over 500,000 individuals who continue to enter Lebanon illegally on a daily basis, identifying themselves as displaced persons fleeing the war in Syria.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has added 800,000 registered Syrian refugees to the list of displaced persons since the beginning of the war in Syria. This decision contradicts the Lebanese government's October 23, 2014, decision to stop registering Syrians in Lebanon without the approval of Lebanese authorities and according to the standards they set.
However, the UNHCR demanded the Lebanese government hand over a list of 1.66 million Syrian refugees within a two-day deadline, which the agency did not meet. Instead, the agency handed the data to General Security, the authorized entity to receive, protect, study, and safeguard the information.
The UNHCR demanded that, in return for handing over the data, the 800,000 refugees registered after 2015 be added to the list of 860,000 displaced persons registered before that period and be granted residency in Lebanon and access to services received by registered displaced individuals.
The UNHCR did not settle for these conditions.
The General Security responded to the conditions. According to LBCI's sources, the Acting Director-General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias El Baissari, sent a letter to the UNHCR, giving the agency until Monday to comply with its promises.
Furthermore, caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, followed the issue and sent a representative to question the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Imran Riza, about the UNHCR's conditions, especially since the Lebanese government is not backing down from its decision.
Thus, the Lebanese authorities want complete, uncompromised, and unconditional data, and this is not the first time that the UNHCR has withheld data from the Lebanese state.
Years ago, Lebanon submitted a paper of 15 points to the UN about displaced persons and their numbers, but it was not responded to.
Nevertheless, after this file has gained Lebanese consensus about the need to address it, the government has not backed down from its decision and will not withdraw from obtaining the data of the displaced.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese
Government
Firm
Obtaining
Data
Syrian
Refugees
Syria
Lebanon
Next
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30
Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30
Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
0
Middle East
2023-05-03
Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations
Middle East
2023-05-03
Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03
Refugee registration: Faytroun municipality takes initiative amidst national survey campaign
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03
Refugee registration: Faytroun municipality takes initiative amidst national survey campaign
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-03
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-03
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
16:00
Canada is considering expelling Chinese diplomat for targeting lawmaker
World
16:00
Canada is considering expelling Chinese diplomat for targeting lawmaker
0
World
09:56
Westinghouse unveils small modular nuclear reactor
World
09:56
Westinghouse unveils small modular nuclear reactor
0
World
2023-02-27
Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal
World
2023-02-27
Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
04:35
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
Press Highlights
04:35
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
2
Variety
06:04
Sofia Vergara dines in 'favorite' Lebanese restaurant in NYC
Variety
06:04
Sofia Vergara dines in 'favorite' Lebanese restaurant in NYC
3
Press Highlights
04:03
Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position
Press Highlights
04:03
Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position
4
Lebanon News
02:54
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:54
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
03:13
Saudi Arabia denies interference in Lebanese presidential election
Press Highlights
03:13
Saudi Arabia denies interference in Lebanese presidential election
6
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
7
Lebanon News
03:34
Public Works Minister shares issues for improving airport services
Lebanon News
03:34
Public Works Minister shares issues for improving airport services
8
Lebanon News
09:26
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent
Lebanon News
09:26
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store