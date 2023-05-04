Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-04 | 12:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees

Lebanon is home to almost 800,000 Syrian refugees who have entered the country since 2015. Among them are over 500,000 individuals who continue to enter Lebanon illegally on a daily basis, identifying themselves as displaced persons fleeing the war in Syria.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has added 800,000 registered Syrian refugees to the list of displaced persons since the beginning of the war in Syria. This decision contradicts the Lebanese government's October 23, 2014, decision to stop registering Syrians in Lebanon without the approval of Lebanese authorities and according to the standards they set.

However, the UNHCR demanded the Lebanese government hand over a list of 1.66 million Syrian refugees within a two-day deadline, which the agency did not meet. Instead, the agency handed the data to General Security, the authorized entity to receive, protect, study, and safeguard the information.

The UNHCR demanded that, in return for handing over the data, the 800,000 refugees registered after 2015 be added to the list of 860,000 displaced persons registered before that period and be granted residency in Lebanon and access to services received by registered displaced individuals.

The UNHCR did not settle for these conditions.

The General Security responded to the conditions. According to LBCI's sources, the Acting Director-General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias El Baissari, sent a letter to the UNHCR, giving the agency until Monday to comply with its promises.

Furthermore, caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, followed the issue and sent a representative to question the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Imran Riza, about the UNHCR's conditions, especially since the Lebanese government is not backing down from its decision.

Thus, the Lebanese authorities want complete, uncompromised, and unconditional data, and this is not the first time that the UNHCR has withheld data from the Lebanese state.

Years ago, Lebanon submitted a paper of 15 points to the UN about displaced persons and their numbers, but it was not responded to.

Nevertheless, after this file has gained Lebanese consensus about the need to address it, the government has not backed down from its decision and will not withdraw from obtaining the data of the displaced.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanese

Government

Firm

Obtaining

Data

Syrian

Refugees

Syria

Lebanon

LBCI Next
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30

Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-30

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-03

Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03

Refugee registration: Faytroun municipality takes initiative amidst national survey campaign

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-03

Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
16:00

Canada is considering expelling Chinese diplomat for targeting lawmaker

LBCI
World
09:56

Westinghouse unveils small modular nuclear reactor

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app