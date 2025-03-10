Syria reaches deal to integrate SDF within state institutions: Presidency

10-03-2025 | 14:20
Syria reaches deal to integrate SDF within state institutions: Presidency
Syria reaches deal to integrate SDF within state institutions: Presidency

The Syrian presidency announced on Monday an agreement with the head of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to integrate the institutions of the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration in the northeast into the national government.

The presidency published a statement signed by both parties explaining the agreement on "the integration of all the civilian and military institutions of the northeast of Syria within the administration of the Syrian state, including border posts, the airport, and the oil and gas fields."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Deal

SDF

State

Institutions

Presidency

