Members of Hong Kong's Democratic Party voted on Sunday to move forward with plans to dissolve the party as its leaders first proposed in February, the party's chair said.



The vote "means most of our members are willing to allow the Central Committee to take steps to dissolve the party," said Lo Kin-hei, chair of the 30-year-old party, although Sunday's vote was "not the final decision" and there would be more procedures "in the coming few months."



AFP