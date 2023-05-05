UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has denied requesting the Lebanese General Security to grant residence permits to Syrians who entered Lebanon after 2015 as a condition for successful cooperation regarding refugee data.



However, after personally reviewing the UNHCR's communication with the General Security, it turned out that the request was, in fact, accurate.



The media's interest in this issue has reactivated communication between the refugee agency and General Security. An agreement has been reached, which will be translated next week during a meeting between the two parties. The meeting will discuss the issue of obtaining data and other matters related to refugees.



The Lebanese General Security forces seek data that can be utilized to verify if Syrians traveling to and from Syria are refugees.



Consequently, in collaboration with the UNHCR, Lebanese authorities are removing the displaced status of Syrian refugees. The requested data is not only for the 800,000 refugees registered with the agency but for a total of 1.3 million Syrians who receive aid from it.



Moreover, sources revealed a proposal to grant registered refugees, which are 800,000, with displaced residency.



As for those who entered after 2015, they may receive temporary residence permits, and the refugee status will not apply to them. Any violations of residency conditions regarding accommodation, employment, and mobility will result in legal measures imposed by Lebanese laws.



According to the General Security's sources, no Syrian will be deported if their refugee status is removed or if they violate residency conditions, except under international measures and laws and in cooperation with the UNHCR.



The Lebanese authorities, especially the General Security, have prioritized the repercussions of the Syrian displacement. Strict measures in pursuing this issue will not cease, and the purpose is to encourage voluntary returns and increase the number of those willing to return.