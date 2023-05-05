News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05 | 09:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has denied requesting the Lebanese General Security to grant residence permits to Syrians who entered Lebanon after 2015 as a condition for successful cooperation regarding refugee data.
However, after personally reviewing the UNHCR's communication with the General Security, it turned out that the request was, in fact, accurate.
The media's interest in this issue has reactivated communication between the refugee agency and General Security. An agreement has been reached, which will be translated next week during a meeting between the two parties. The meeting will discuss the issue of obtaining data and other matters related to refugees.
The Lebanese General Security forces seek data that can be utilized to verify if Syrians traveling to and from Syria are refugees.
Consequently, in collaboration with the UNHCR, Lebanese authorities are removing the displaced status of Syrian refugees. The requested data is not only for the 800,000 refugees registered with the agency but for a total of 1.3 million Syrians who receive aid from it.
Moreover, sources revealed a proposal to grant registered refugees, which are 800,000, with displaced residency.
As for those who entered after 2015, they may receive temporary residence permits, and the refugee status will not apply to them. Any violations of residency conditions regarding accommodation, employment, and mobility will result in legal measures imposed by Lebanese laws.
According to the General Security's sources, no Syrian will be deported if their refugee status is removed or if they violate residency conditions, except under international measures and laws and in cooperation with the UNHCR.
The Lebanese authorities, especially the General Security, have prioritized the repercussions of the Syrian displacement. Strict measures in pursuing this issue will not cease, and the purpose is to encourage voluntary returns and increase the number of those willing to return.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
UNHCR
General
Security
Reach
Agreement
Obtaining
Data
Syrian
Refugees
Syria
Lebanon
Next
From diplomacy to tourism: Syria and UAE's growing partnership
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-04
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-04
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30
Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30
Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-23
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-23
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
0
Middle East
2023-05-03
Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations
Middle East
2023-05-03
Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
A step closer to reality: Syria's return to the Arab League
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
A step closer to reality: Syria's return to the Arab League
0
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:58
European judiciary delegation concludes mission with Finance Minister as witness
News Bulletin Reports
10:58
European judiciary delegation concludes mission with Finance Minister as witness
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15
LBCI taps into details of UNIFIL incident in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15
LBCI taps into details of UNIFIL incident in South Lebanon
0
Sports
2023-04-18
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
2023-04-18
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
0
Middle East
2023-03-03
Top US general visits Israel to discuss regional security issues
Middle East
2023-03-03
Top US general visits Israel to discuss regional security issues
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15
Salameh fails to attend hearing session with French and German delegations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15
Salameh fails to attend hearing session with French and German delegations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:45
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
Lebanon Economy
10:45
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
2
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
3
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
4
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
5
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
7
World
07:39
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
World
07:39
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
8
Middle East
01:22
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League
Middle East
01:22
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store