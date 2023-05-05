UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05 | 09:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has denied requesting the Lebanese General Security to grant residence permits to Syrians who entered Lebanon after 2015 as a condition for successful cooperation regarding refugee data.

However, after personally reviewing the UNHCR's communication with the General Security, it turned out that the request was, in fact, accurate.

The media's interest in this issue has reactivated communication between the refugee agency and General Security. An agreement has been reached, which will be translated next week during a meeting between the two parties. The meeting will discuss the issue of obtaining data and other matters related to refugees.

The Lebanese General Security forces seek data that can be utilized to verify if Syrians traveling to and from Syria are refugees.

Consequently, in collaboration with the UNHCR, Lebanese authorities are removing the displaced status of Syrian refugees. The requested data is not only for the 800,000 refugees registered with the agency but for a total of 1.3 million Syrians who receive aid from it.

Moreover, sources revealed a proposal to grant registered refugees, which are 800,000, with displaced residency.

As for those who entered after 2015, they may receive temporary residence permits, and the refugee status will not apply to them. Any violations of residency conditions regarding accommodation, employment, and mobility will result in legal measures imposed by Lebanese laws.

According to the General Security's sources, no Syrian will be deported if their refugee status is removed or if they violate residency conditions, except under international measures and laws and in cooperation with the UNHCR.

The Lebanese authorities, especially the General Security, have prioritized the repercussions of the Syrian displacement. Strict measures in pursuing this issue will not cease, and the purpose is to encourage voluntary returns and increase the number of those willing to return.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

UNHCR

General

Security

Reach

Agreement

Obtaining

Data

Syrian

Refugees

Syria

Lebanon

LBCI Next
From diplomacy to tourism: Syria and UAE's growing partnership
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-04

Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30

Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-23

Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-03

Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

A step closer to reality: Syria's return to the Arab League

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:07

The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:06

Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:58

European judiciary delegation concludes mission with Finance Minister as witness

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15

LBCI taps into details of UNIFIL incident in South Lebanon

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-18

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-03

Top US general visits Israel to discuss regional security issues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15

Salameh fails to attend hearing session with French and German delegations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app