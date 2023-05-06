The seat of the Syrian Arab Republic in the Arab League is empty.

But Damascus may occupy it again soon after the scheduled meeting of Arab foreign ministers on Sunday, which is expected to decide Syria's return to the Arab League.

This meeting is preceded by a meeting of permanent representatives who will discuss the situation in Sudan and the Syrian crisis.

It is true that Damascus may return to the Arab League, but it will not be with a "yes" from all Arab countries.

According to some observers, three countries still oppose its return: Qatar insists on its position and refuses to normalize relations with Syria if there is no political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Kuwait also rejects Syria's return, but the Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-Jarida" previously stated that Kuwait would support the decision of the Arab League regarding the return of Damascus to its seat.

Morocco is the third opponent.

According to some observers, the Moroccan side wants Damascus to end its support for the Polisario Front separatist movement, which demands the independence of the Western Sahara.

As for the countries that still reviewing their relations with Syria, they are Saudi Arabia: It should be noted that last month, the Syrian Foreign Minister visited Riyadh, and then the Saudi Foreign Minister traveled to Syria.

It is followed by Egypt, which severed relations with Syria, but after the earthquake that hit Syria, the Egyptian Foreign Minister visited Syria to stand by it in a humanitarian sense.

Alongside Egypt, there are Lebanon, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Djibouti, Comoros, which have not issued any official stance regarding Syria's return.

Among the countries that oppose Syria's return and those still studying its resumption, ten countries maintain official relations with Damascus: the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Oman, Sudan, Bahrain, Mauritania, Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, and Palestine.

In the end, it seems that the countdown has begun for us to see the Syrian representative, or the foreign minister, return to this empty seat at the Arab League’s meetings.